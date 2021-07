Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 09:09 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about her discussions with Chinese officials. She is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China so far.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/29/1022094360/wendy-sherman-no-2-at-the-state-department-visits-china-amid-rising-tensions