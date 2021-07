Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:22 Hits: 1

NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware — one of the senators who helped to negotiate the infrastructure deal. The measure covers everything from bridges to broadband.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/29/1022094311/senators-worked-together-to-advance-the-infrastructure-agreement