Newsmax Host: MAGA World Could Have Staged 'A Real Insurrection'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:14 Hits: 2

On his Newsmax show Wednesday, Trumper Steve Cortes downplayed the January 6th insurrection by suggesting MAGA world is loaded and ready for something far worse. Cortes was attacking the emotional and gripping testimony of the four officers who testified before the House of Representatives’ January 6th Select Committee Tuesday. Without the MAGA Republican disrupters on the committee, MAGA media has had to pick up the slack. Cortes tried to both suggest the insurrection was no biggie and to menacingly hint something much bigger could happen at any moment. “January 6th was a low-level, unarmed riot, a low-level, unarmed riot,” Cortes insisted. His “proof” that we should not believe the testimony otherwise was a clip of U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell saying that pens had been used as weapons against the officers. Gonell obviously was not saying that pens should be classified as lethal weapons but that the insurrectionists were so intent on harm that they used everyday items to attack. Rather than call Gonell a liar outright, Cortes insinuated that real patriots should consider him a coward who can’t take a little heat. “Now, patriots, believe me,” Cortes said, “if the MAGA nation wanted to stage an actual insurrection, there is no lack of weapons and no dearth of tactical training among the deplorables of America.” He added, “Instead, thankfully, tens of thousands of patriots” showed up that day “to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/newsmax-host-maga-world-could-have-staged