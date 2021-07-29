CNN Host To 'Pro-Freedom' Guy: 'You Sound Like An Idiot'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021

Chris Cuomo should have known how this was gonna go when he invited on a California restaurant owner named Tony Roman to talk about why he was only allowing unvaccinated customers into his place -- and banned masks, too. (And of course it's Huntington Beach, Crazy Central.) God, this made my head hurt. Because I am oh so familiar with this particular type of Italian male, who thinks his mangled interpretation of reality actually is common sense, am I right? When really, he's what other Italians would call a chooch, stunad. An idiot. "He put up this massive billboard that says, leave the mask, take the cannoli. Of course it has to be an Italian guy and he's using The Godfather -- anyway. Tony Roman is the owner and he joins me now from inside his restaurant. Welcome," Cuomo said. "Man, you said the name perfectly. You said it perfectly. Good job. Now I know you're Italian," Roman said. "It's because I speak the language. Let me guess, you don't," Cuomo said. (Oo, ya burnt!) Roman then presented a giant bowl of word salad explaining that his no-vaccine requirement is really an IQ test. "Like I say to people when they ask me, if they're so blinded with their rage and their hate, I tell them, you know what, if you don't understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you're too stupid to come into the restaurant. it's very simple. I think you figured it out. Am I right?" (No, Tony, you're not. You're just another wingnut who considers fact "oppression.")

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/cnn-host-pro-freedom-guy-you-sound-idiot