Losers: Court Denies Trump Family Arbitration In ACN Suit

This sounds familiar! Donald Trump pretended to be an expert in business and making money. He endorsed the multi-level marketing company ACN and had their representatives on The Apprentice TV show twice. The implications were clear: "Donald Trump knows good companies when he sees them! It's an opportunity to become rich!" Trump and his family were being PAID to do this, of course. Or, as Courthouse News puts it, this "federal class action [lawsuit] says the Trumps perpetuated a yearslong fraud by promoting the ACN pyramid scheme on 'The Apprentice' and at business conventions." And while ACN required their victims buyers to sign a contract committing to arbitration should they sue, Trump and his family, as paid endorsers, never signed such a contract with ACN or with anyone giving money to ACN to make more money. But Trump's "lawyers" (?) argued in court that those chumps plaintiffs should have to go through arbitration anyway because arbitration is in the ACN pie and they get a piece don't they? Yesterday a court voted 3-0, no they don't. Politico reports the judges' statement:

