Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 16:03 Hits: 1

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is blaming “bad advice” for lower vaccination rates, adding that there are not enough people vaccinated in the U.S."There is bad advice out there, you know. Apparently you see that all over the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/565253-mcconnell-blames-bad-advice-for-lower-vaccination-rates-in-some-parts-of-us