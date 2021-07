Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 20:29 Hits: 1

Bipartisan Senate negotiators say they have reached a deal on an infrastructure package and a procedural vote on the measure will take place Wednesday evening.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021892752/senate-vote-on-infrastructure-package-to-take-place-wednesday-evening