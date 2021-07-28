The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Mysterious Case Of 2020’s Polling Error

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at the record number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020 and assesses where they are now. They also review a new report from the American Association for Public Opinion Research on why election polls were historically off in 2020.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-mysterious-case-of-2020s-polling-error/

