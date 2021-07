Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:32 Hits: 0

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) encouraged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that getting inoculated is “pro-life.” Romney said on Twitter that he cares “deeply for the living” and doesn’t want more people to die from COVID-19. “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565302-romney-getting-covid-19-vaccine-is-pro-life