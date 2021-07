Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 20:40 Hits: 5

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Buzzfeed reporters Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger about the militia group that tried to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from the state capitol building.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021892785/investigation-lays-out-plot-to-kidnap-michigans-governor