Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 11:17 Hits: 0

NPR's Sarah McCammon asks Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California about what committee members learned during the first hearing of the House select committee. The GOP says the hearing is partisan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021600405/house-select-committee-hears-compelling-testimony-on-the-capitol-attack