Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 13:25 Hits: 0

A civil lawsuit accuses Brooks, an Alabama Republican, of helping incite a pro-Trump mob into storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Named alongside Brooks in the suit are former President Trump and others.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021611663/the-doj-wont-defend-rep-mo-brooks-in-court-against-claims-he-incited-jan-6-riot