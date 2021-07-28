The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Threatening Voicemail Sent To Officer Fanone As He Testified

Why do I suspect the man who left this voicemail is a cop himself? Via the Daily Beast: A Washington, D.C., police officer who was beaten unconscious during the Capitol riot shared a voicemail from a supporter of Donald Trump wishing him death Tuesday night. Speaking to Don Lemon on CNN, Michael Fanone played harrowing audio he said he had received while testifying on Capitol Hill earlier that day about Jan. 6. The caller said, “You’re so full of s--t, you little f---ot f--ker. You’re a little p---y… You’re a lying f--k… How about all the scummy Black f--king scum destroying our cities and burning them… I wish they would have killed all you scumbags, ‘cause you people are scum. They stole the election from Trump… Too bad they didn’t beat the s--t out of you more.” Fanone responded, “This is what happens when you tell the truth in Trump’s America.” I hope they find the guy who left the threatening voicemail during Officer Fanone's testimony. — ????Vote like Black women???????? she/her???? #KHIVE (@LeciaMichelle11) July 28, 2021

