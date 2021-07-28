The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Jordan Admits Speaking To Trump On January 6

Fox News host Brett Baier got Rep. Jim Jordan to admit that he did speak with Donald Trump on January 6, as the insurrection was happening. During an interview on Wednesday's Special Report, host Bret Baier hounded Jordan to tell us what he discussed with the seditious ex-president on that infamous day. Baier said, "Who was talking to coordinators of the protest, did you talk to the former president that day?" Jordan immediately began obfuscating. I talked to the president umpteen times," he replied. "I mean on January 6?" Baier clarified. Jordan continued, "I never talk about what I talk about because I just don't think that's appropriate. I talked to [Trump] and I continue to talk to him..." "No, no I mean on January 6, Congressman?" "Yes," Jordan admitted. Then he started stumbling and stuttering. "I mean I've talked to the president. I've talked to the president so many, I can't remember all the days I've talked to him. I've certainly talked to [Trump]. Baier responded, "And on that day can you share any of the insight of what he was thinking about that day? Jordan refused to answer and changed topics to attack Nancy Pelosi, making believe she is responsible for the insurrection It's obvious that Jim Jordan is a potential witness to explain what Traitor Trump told him during the insurrection and should be called to testify.

