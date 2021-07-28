Yeah, Nancy's Had It With Kevin McCarthy: 'Such A Moron'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 17:00 Hits: 2

Nancy Pelosi isn't sugarcoating regarding Kevin McCarthy this week. And why should she? CNN Congressional reporter Daniella Diaz noted yesterday that when she asked Pelosi about something-something the minority leader, Speaker Pelosi was blunt: “Anytime you mention his name, you're not getting an answer from me. Don't waste my time.” And The Hill is reporting that last night Pelosi was asked about McCarthy's objections to a revised mask mandate in the House chamber, given that the CDC has issued new guidance. "That's the purview of the Capitol Physician ... the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it," Pelosi told reporters outside the Capitol. "He's such a moron," she said. Boom! pic.twitter.com/L9kMs5TIEo — (Bob)Peg (@Bob10092043) July 27, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/yeah-nancys-had-it-kevin-mccarthy-such