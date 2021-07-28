Republican Cowards Were 'Too Busy' To Watch Jan 6 Hearing

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

"Maybe the Republicans can't handle the truth," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday in an appearance on ABC's This Week. My only quibble with Pelosi's prescient statement was her employment of the word maybe. Shortly after four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 provided gripping congressional testimony on Tuesday about the siege, the two highest-ranking Republicans in the nation insultingly indicated they had been too busy to watch the select committee's inaugural hearing.

