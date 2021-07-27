The Jan 6th Insurrection Was The Centerpiece of a Failed Coup by Donald Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
My colleagues David, Matt and Josh have each addressed this question of the scope of the Jan 6th committee in different ways on the site this morning. I wanted to add my voice to theirs and add some thoughts of my own. Especially Republicans, but not only Republicans, want to focus any investigation on the narrow questions of the security breach itself. How did the insurrectionists manage to enter the Capitol complex? This is wrong and insufficient on many counts, not least of which is that we basically already know the answer. Just as important it focuses the inquiry on the possible shortcomings of some of the primary victims - Capitol Police officers who failed to protect the premises.
