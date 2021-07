Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:28 Hits: 2

The main focus of our write-up was the fact that this event was disrupted by protesters. But I wanted to zoom in on what the event was about. It was a bit of counter-programming to today's hearings, a House GOP press conference discussing the treatment of indicted insurrectionists as "political prisoners."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/FEmBLxWuSPg/insurrectionists-as-political-prisoners