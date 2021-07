Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

"For most people, Jan. 6 happened for a few hours," U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said in the select committee hearing. "But for those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended."

(Image credit: Oliver Contreras/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1019736664/jan-6-insurrection-hearing-police-nancy-pelosi-committee