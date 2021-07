Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 09:07 Hits: 2

A House select committee on Tuesday holds its first public hearing into the Jan, 6 insurrection, with testimony from four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from rioters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021051613/police-are-the-first-to-testify-at-jan-6-house-select-committee-hearing