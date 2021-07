Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:30 Hits: 2

We speak with the Nobel Prize-winning founder of behavioral economics about the new — and last — version of his classic book, Nudge.

(Image credit: Richard Thaler)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2021/07/27/1020966312/the-behavioral-economics-manifesto-gets-revised