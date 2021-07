Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 11:55 Hits: 2

Listen live to NPR's coverage of the first hearing from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1020735352/listen-live-officers-who-served-at-the-capitol-on-jan-6-testify-in-congress