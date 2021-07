Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell recounted how he and his fellow officers were crushed by the violent mob of pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Jim Bourg/Pool/Getty Images)

