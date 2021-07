Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:45 Hits: 6

Capitol Police Pfc. Harry Dunn noted in testimony before Congress about the U.S. Capitol insurrection that he was called the N-word after he said he voted for President Biden.

(Image credit: Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021197474/capitol-police-officer-testifies-to-the-racism-he-faced-during-the-jan-6-riot