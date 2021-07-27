Police Testify At First Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 13:15 Hits: 3

Today's hearing features testimony from the police officers attacked by insurrectionists on January 6th. The hearing will feature testimony from Officers Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Daniel Hodges, who will recount their personal experiences defending the Capitol. Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments. If you missed it, you can watch the video above. We also have key clips here, here and here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/watch-live-police-testify-first-jan-6