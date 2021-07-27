The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Testify At First Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing

Today's hearing features testimony from the police officers attacked by insurrectionists on January 6th. The hearing will feature testimony from Officers Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Daniel Hodges, who will recount their personal experiences defending the Capitol. Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments. If you missed it, you can watch the video above. We also have key clips here, here and here.

