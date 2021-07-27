The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Worst People In The World Attempt To Distract From Jan 6 Hearing

The name of this website is Crooks and Liars, and here you get a three-fer. Elise Stefanik, flanked by the equally odious Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, ran to the microphones Tuesday morning to declare that NANCY PELOSI is responsible for the January 6 insurrection. "The American people deserve to know the truth," said Stefanik. "That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6." Surely she means the honest investigation into the attempted violent overthrow of the US government, right? The videos don't lie, but these three sure do. Elise is actually suggesting that Nancy Pelosi wanted to flip the election for Trump, and she also wanted a mob of misogynist militants to murder her. Let's get back to the hearing, shall we? Elise Stefanik is saying that Nancy Pelosi wanted to be murdered. That's quite the narrative. — OnBakerStreet444 (@OnBakerStreet4) July 27, 2021

