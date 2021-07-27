QAnon Convinced A Father His Son Lied About Surviving Parkland

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

You would think a young person who had suffered the trauma of losing nine classmates in the 2018 shooting, followed by survivor’s guilt, had suffered enough from that horrific event. But one young person is now dealing with a father ragefully insisting the massacre never happened. In a heartbreaking interview with VICE News, “Bill,” who only agreed to speak with VICE anonymously, for fear of QAnon retaliation, explained that the pandemic and the anti-lockdown protests fueled his father’s first foray into QAnon. Then Bill’s father saw a video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) following and harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg, while he was in Washington, D.C. to lobby for stronger gun control laws. Ever since then, Bill’s father has become convinced the shooting his son survived was a so-called “false flag” event and that the shooter was “a radical commie actor.” “From there it snowballed into what he is today, believing that if the government is able to overthrow an election, then everything else is probably a lie too,” Bill added.

