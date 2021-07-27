Capitol Officer Dunn Testifies MAGA Rioters Used N-Word Repeatedly

Articles

This post concerns the January 6 Commission hearing, airing live here. In a remarkable account, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said that he was called the N-word many times to his face by the Trump-loving rioters who overran the US Capitol. Officer Dunn described the events and said that more and more insurrectionists poured into the rotunda wearing MAGA hats and shirts, but some were dressed like members of a militia group wearing tactical vests and garb. He said they were yelling, "Trump 2020." "I told them to just leave the Capitol, and in response, they yelled 'No man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We are here to stop the steal. Joe Biden is not the president. Nobody voted for Joe Biden!' Dunn said. He continued, "I’m a law enforcement officer, and I do my best to keep politics out of my job, but in this circumstance, I responded “Well I voted for Joe Biden. Does my vote not count? Am I nobody?” Dunn paused. He continued, "That prompted a torrent of racial epithets. One woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled 'You hear that guys? This n***er voted for Joe Biden!” Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in the screaming “Boo! Fucking n***er!” No one had ever ever called me a n***er while wearing the uniform of a capitol police officer." This is a horrifying description of what took place that infamous day. The day that Trump said was "beautiful."

