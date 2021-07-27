Jim Jordan Freaks Out With Recycled 'But His Emails' 'Scandal'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Oh my GAWD: are the Republicans really launching their 2022 races with demonstrably false "but his emails" BS? What's next, Solyndra? Christmas card lists? The TARMAC? Another unverified report from the New York Post sent Rep. Jim Jordan frolicking to Fox Primetime with a feverish rant that sounded like the show's producers were running his interview in fast-forward. Fox News guest host Tammy Bruce introduced Jim Jordan and guess what the topic was? Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell." Bruce said, "According to the "New York Post" emails from that laptop show that Joe Biden used an email pseudonym." Oh, no, it's private email time! With no proof of course, Tammy continued, "What appears to be influence peddling, money going in and out, a private email account being used by then Vice-President Biden." For Jordan, who was wearing a tie, shocker, the mention of a private email server caused him to salivate like a starving dog staring at a bone. Jordan seemed hopped up on something, because it seemed like Fox News was playing him talking at high speed.

