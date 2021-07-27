The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jim Jordan Freaks Out With Recycled 'But His Emails' 'Scandal'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Oh my GAWD: are the Republicans really launching their 2022 races with demonstrably false "but his emails" BS? What's next, Solyndra? Christmas card lists? The TARMAC? Another unverified report from the New York Post sent Rep. Jim Jordan frolicking to Fox Primetime with a feverish rant that sounded like the show's producers were running his interview in fast-forward. Fox News guest host Tammy Bruce introduced Jim Jordan and guess what the topic was? Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell." Bruce said, "According to the "New York Post" emails from that laptop show that Joe Biden used an email pseudonym." Oh, no, it's private email time! With no proof of course, Tammy continued, "What appears to be influence peddling, money going in and out, a private email account being used by then Vice-President Biden." For Jordan, who was wearing a tie, shocker, the mention of a private email server caused him to salivate like a starving dog staring at a bone. Jordan seemed hopped up on something, because it seemed like Fox News was playing him talking at high speed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/rep-jim-jordan-froths-mouth-over-ny-post

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version