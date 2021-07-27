Vaccinated America Has Had It With The Nonsense

Articles

California Governor Gavin Newsom put words to the feelings of many responsible, vaccinated Americans: enough is enough. At a press conference Monday, Newsom gave voice to the vaccinated and called out those public figures -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson, to name two -- who are peddling anti-vax nonsense and comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust. "We are exhausted, respectfully. Exhausted by the ideological prism that too many Americans are living under. We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons and the Tucker Carlsons. We’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes,” Newsom said. “We’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We’re exhausted by the politicization of this pandemic, and that includes mask-wearing. It has been equated to the Holocaust — it’s disgraceful, it’s unconscionable, and it needs to be called out.” Newsom also had a perfect analogy for the anti-Covid vaccine MAGA types claiming their "freedom" to do as they choose: drunk driving. “With all due respect, you don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk,” Newsom said. “That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and the efficiency of the delta virus.” Never one to miss an opportunity to get attention, the craven and uninformed Marjorie Taylor Greene nasty tweeted right away:

