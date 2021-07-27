Sergeant Gonell: Trump Egged On The Insurrectionists

Articles

Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Testifying at the January 6 Commission hearing, Sergeant Aquillino Gonell was asked to respond to Trump claiming the insurrectionists were a "loving crowd." Rep. Liz Cheney asked, "How does that make you feel?" Gonell replied, "It's upsetting. It's a pathetic excuse for his behavior. For something that he himself helped to create." Mockingly he continued, "I'm still recovering from those 'hugs and kisses' I received that day..." Gonell said that if those were actual hugs and kisses that everybody should go over to Trump and give him some. He continued, "To me, it's insulting, demoralizing." Gonell said what he and his officers were doing was trying to protect the Capitol, "And what Trump was doing instead of sending the military -- telling his people, his supporters, to stop this nonsense -- he egged them to continue fighting." Gonell said all the insurrectionists told him that 'Trump sent us.' He continued, "It was not ANTIFA, it was not black lives matter. It was not the FBI, it was his supporters that he sent over to the Capitol." In my opinion, clearly, Traitor Trump loved what he was watching on the teevee as the assault on the Capitol was happening. As has been verified, Trump mocked Rep. Andrew McCarthy when he called him for help. The overthrow of a free and fair election was Trump's goal.

