Reality Check: Yes, Vaccine Mandates Are Constitutional

CNN's John Avlon explains exactly why vaccine mandates are constitutional. "It's often said that freedom isn't free, and that implies responsibility and balance between the individual and the community," he said. "And that's all we're dealing with right now, as the delta variant cases spike and fill hospitals. The unvaccinated are holding America's recovery hostage. The anti-maskers turned anti-vaxxers are not just putting their own lives at risk -- if that was the issue, we could just watch them to compete to win, place or show in the Darwin awards. The problem is, we all going to pay for the politicization of science and health. That's why after months of offering encouragement and incentives, cities like New York and states like California have decided to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for government workers. The Department of Veterans Affairs now requiring vaccinations, raising the question of whether President Biden will expand the mandate to more federal agencies.

