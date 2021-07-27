'A Hit Man Sent Them': U.S. Capitol Cop Harry Dunn

Articles

United States Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn was one of 4 brave law enforcement officers to testify at the first hearing by the January 6th Select Committee. When asked what he expected to come out of the hearings, he was clear: He wants a thorough investigation conducted with not only the rioters and insurrectionists brought to justice, but the people who ordered the insurrection also brought to justice. And he is 100% right. SOMEONE (cough Trump cough) organized this. Someone (cough Boebert Greene Hawley Brooks cough) encouraged it. Someone (cough Stone Meadows Alexander cough) organized buses and stoked anger on social media. Here is the powerful closing by Officer Dunn:

