Politics Podcast: Does Running For President Always Help Your Career?

More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

Almost a year after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks back at the record number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020 and assesses where they are now. The team asks whether all the candidates are in a better position now than they were before they ran. They also review a new report from the American Association of Public Opinion Research on why election polls had a historically large error in 2020.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-does-running-for-president-always-help-your-career/

