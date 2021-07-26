Politics Podcast: Does Running For President Always Help Your Career?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021

Almost a year after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks back at the record number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020 and assesses where they are now. The team asks whether all the candidates are in a better position now than they were before they ran. They also review a new report from the American Association of Public Opinion Research on why election polls had a historically large error in 2020.

