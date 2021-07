Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 22:50 Hits: 1

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal.If the talks on the $1.2...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564935-senators-scramble-to-save-infrastructure-deal