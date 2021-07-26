The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Candidate Under Investigation in PA Road Fatality is Vice Chair of CPAC

You see this story about the gubernatorial candidate from Pennsylvania who's being investigated for his involvement in a fatal motorcycle accident. He apparently drove for miles after the accident with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car. Charlie Gerow insists he wasn't the "cause" of the accident. As I said, his role in the accident is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. But TPM Reader BH points out that Gerow is not just a candidate for governor. He's the Vice Chair of the American Conservative Union, the group that puts on CPAC.

