Published on Monday, 26 July 2021

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, signaled that the panel is willing to subpoena members of Congress or former President Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

