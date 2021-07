Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 22:10 Hits: 4

After public criticism and a determination from the county's top prosecutor that the payments to elected officials were illegal, the commissioners vowed to return their hazard payments.

(Image credit: Paul Sancya/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/26/1020848296/michigan-lawmakers-used-coronavirus-relief-funds-65-000-bonuses