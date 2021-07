Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Democrats are bracing for a slog as they try to craft a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan that is the key to President Biden's legislative agenda. Though much of the public focus has been on separate bipartisan talks on a $1.2 trillion deal...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564566-democrats-brace-for-slog-on-bidens-spending-plan