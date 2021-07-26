There Is No Way To Pass ANY Progressive Legislation While The Filibuster Exists

Articles

Don't let your eyes glaze over when someone starts talking about reforming-- or abolishing-- the filibuster. Not doing so, means nothing we want to see passed through Congress will happen-- nothing. A conservative minority keeps everything and anything that is passed by the House bottled up and then killed in the Senate. Alan Grayson, who's running for the Florida Senate seat held by Marco Rubio said this week that "the filibuster has filibusterd the Senate. What used to be the 'greatest deliberative body in the world' now does nothing other than deliberate. We can have the filibuster, or we can have democracy, but we can’t have both. We can have the filibuster, or we can have progress, but we can’t have both. Samuel Johnson once said that '[fake] patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.' Well, now it’s the filibuster, and Mitch McConnell is that scoundrel. If I am elected to the Senate, replacing Marco Rubio, then the filibuster will be gone-gone-gone."

