Dept. Of Pre-Crime: Florida Sheriff Harassing Pre-Criminals

Pasco County in Florida has created its own office of Pre-Crime, just like the Minority Report! (Only with the Sheriff's Office playing the part of the pre-cogs.) Now they're sending out letters to the people they're surveilling. Via the Tampa Bay Times: Last year, a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed that the Sheriff’s Office creates lists of people it considers likely to break the law based on criminal histories, social networks and other unspecified intelligence. The agency sends deputies to their homes repeatedly, often without a search warrant or probable cause for an arrest. Targets and their relatives, including four who are now suing the Sheriff’s Office in federal court, described the tactics as harassment and a violation of their constitutional rights. National policing experts drew comparisons to child abuse and surveillance that could be expected under an authoritarian regime. The Times also found that the agency has a separate program that uses schoolchildren’s grades, attendance records and abuse histories to label them potential future criminals. Sounds kind of like Catholic school, only with actual cops, fines and threats. Now they're sending out letters to the pre-criminals warning them nicely that they'd better shape up!

