Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021

Days before the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 holds its first hearing, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday painted investigations into the deadly Capitol insurrection as a move that works "politically to the advantage of Democrats to try to keep this issue in the forefront.”

