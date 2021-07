Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the highly contagious Delta variant spread prompting a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially amongst people who are unvaccinated.

