Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021

Sen, Rob Portman (R-OH), who is helping to negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure proposal, on Sunday took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) commitment to not bring the bipartisan infrastructure proposal to the floor until the reconciliation package is ready for a vote.

