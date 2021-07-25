Vax Passes Spark Protests, But Have Their Desired Effect In France

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 19:48 Hits: 8

New requirements for COVID-19 vaccine passes have sparked protests in France, but they've also had their desired effect as well over a million immediately signed up to get vaccinated after the announcement was made. Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. Similar protests were held in neighboring Italy. Police fired water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly. As one of the guests on CNN this morning discussed, 160,000 is minuscule when you consider the entire population of over 67 million, and Macron got what he wanted, which is more vaccinations: More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day, according to figures released Tuesday, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save the summer vacation season and the French economy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/covid-passes-spark-protests-have-their