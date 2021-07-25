Fox News Hosts Promote Voting Ban On 'Childless' Liberals

Articles

Fox News hosts on Sunday promoted the idea that "childless" Americans should not be allowed to participate in society by voting. The idea was recently floated by Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of the children," Vance told a conference on the Future of American Political Economy. The hosts of Fox & Friends discussed the merits of the idea that the "childless left" should not be able to vote. "I think it's an interesting idea," host Will Cain said. "I'm into interesting ideas. Let's think about it. Let's talk about it. He's saying childless leaders are making decisions that are short-term in mind, not focused on the long-term future health of this country because they don't have a stake in the game. Parents have a stake in the game, they have children so give parents a bigger say." Co-host Pete Hegseth pointed out that fellow co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy would get nine votes because she has nine children.

