Former President's Arizona Theme: Hate America, Love Me

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 16:51 Hits: 3

Traitor Trump continued his madness by performing his carnival treason act in Arizona Saturday night. The man who caused an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th is still doing his grievance shtick with Charlie Kirk's disgusting Turning Point USA (aka brownshirt) event. Promoting any lie, conspiracy theory, or right-wing grievance he finds, the seditious ex-president spoke for well over 100 minutes. (One wonders if he's still on that COVID cocktail that saved his life when he was infected with COVID while hosting super spreader events) Half the time he talked gibberish, at other times he just repeated lies about the election he lost, attacked any politician he deemed not loyal enough or spread whatever sick rumor he heard from the QAnon grapevine, his lifeline. Encouraging MAGA jerks from not only hating Democrats but to hating our athletes representing the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics is his one of his goals. Jumping on the idiotic "wokeism" right-wing motif, Trump spewed, "US women's soccer team is a very good example of what's going on." "The team lost to Sweden. And Americans were happy about it," he crowed as the crowd of morons cheered. Only American traitors who support this narcissistic buffoon are happy our incredible US Women's soccer team lost a game. Later on, Trump called the Green New Deal, "Green New bullshit".

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/vile-trump-arizona