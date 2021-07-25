Take THAT, McCarthy! Pelosi Adds Rep. Kinzinger To Jan 6th Committee

Articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that it's her "plan" to appoint more Republicans, and likely Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the January 6th committee. After Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took his ball and went home after Pelosi rejected his picks of Gym Jordan and Jim Banks for the committee, apparently the Free-Dumb caucus is threatening to "depose" Pelosi as speaker. Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi if she was concerned about the "threat" and whether she was "confident that the committee's work can be seen as credible, if most Republicans won't participate." Pelosi rightfully swatted down their latest temper tantrum. "First of all, no, I'm not concerned about any threat from the Freedom Caucus. We get those every day of the week," Pelosi responded. "Our confidence that we have in the work of our bipartisan committee that we have now, select committee, led by Chairman Bennie Thompson, bipartisan, with the participation of a very courageous number of Congress, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, is high. My confidence is high." After telling Stephanopoulos that she was certain the committee would accomplish their goal of retaining the confidence of the American people and act in a non-partisan manner, Pelosi said they should "ignore the antics" of those that "do not want to find the truth."

