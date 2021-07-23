Car-Centric System Accidentally Revealed To Shocked Americans!

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 11:29 Hits: 2

Democrats say that Republicans are trying to break the 80% highway, 20% public transit split that’s been in place for 39 years. ... Republicans tell us that this complaint is all bunk. They say the funding split over the last five years has been better than 82% highway to just under 18% transit -- so highways have gotten more. And over 30 years, it’s been even lower for transit. Republicans said Democrats need to come toward them, or they risk blowing up a deal.