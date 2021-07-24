Rep. Cori Bush Hounded By Vile Racists Making Death Threats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 19:39 Hits: 8

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) on Thursday revealed some of the death threats she has received because she has been fighting for racial justice. The threats on Bush's life escalated after the lawmaker said that the July 4th holiday celebrates "freedom for white people." Bush shared some of the threats on Twitter. "Tone it down, bitch," one person said. "You're going to get yourself murdered if you keep running off that big old gorilla mouth." "Instead of police reform, how about N****r reform," the message added. "As they say in the country, 'The only good n****r is a dead n****r." Another racist threat said that Bush would "burn slow and hang high." Read some of the threats below. White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress. And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power.Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t.TW: white supremacist violence pic.twitter.com/Rg5oZx1zW8 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 22, 2021

